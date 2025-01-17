Iran urges removing barriers to trade with Ethiopia

Ghalibaf held a meeting with a number of businessmen and traders residing in Ethiopia.

He considered the transportation problems as one of the serious challenges in expanding Iran's economic relations with Africa, adding that international capacities such as BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization are important opportunities for developing economic cooperation that are not being used properly."

Considering the cruel sanctions imposed against Iran, Ethiopia is a great opportunity for other country's economic development through BRICS, Ghalibaf emphasized.

During his visit to Ethiopia, the Iranian parliament speaker is expected to meet high level government officials to discuss issues of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Ethiopia and Iran enjoy strong cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, tourism and technology transfer.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf emphasized the need for taking advantage of the international capacities such as BRICS group of the emerging economies and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and added Iran’s active presence in these organization has paved the suitable ways for the country to develop its trade-economic cooperation with these countries.

The transportation problem is one of the serious challenges in the expansion of the trade-economic relations with Africa, he added.

The two countries have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1950, and the visit is a landmark diplomat tour to strengthen bilateral relations of the two historical countries.

Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday for an official visit to Ethiopia.

