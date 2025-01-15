Dependence on major powers yields nothing but humiliation

Speaking in a ceremony of joining homegrown combat reconnaissance destroyer, held at the 3rd district of Iran’s army Navy on Wednesday, he stated the defense power is one of the main foundations of the security and power of the great nation of the Islamic Iran.

With its continuous water resources in the world, Islamic Republic has valuable capabilities and infrastructures, he said, adding that if this issue is taken into serious consideration, Iran’s Army Navy Force can achieve a valuable and higher position in the regional and international arenas.

The general policies for sea-based development, approved by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have become the basis for formulating plans for the country including the Armed Forces, General Bagheri added.

The valuable and unique region of Sea of ​​Oman and Makran coast is a precious gem that has not been used much so far, he said, adding that Iran’s Army Navy has been a pioneer in the country's use of these valuable coasts and has been activating parts of this coast for more than 10 years and also is active in activating Konarak and Chabahar regions for more than four decades.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the construction operation of Zagros Destroyer and stated that Iran’s Army Navy Force designed and constructed the needed equipment and parts in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, knowledge-based companies and domestic scientists.

Depending on the major powers in the world has nothing but humiliation and desperation, General Bagheri emphasized.

A homegrown combat reconnaissance destroyer, joined Iranian Navy’s fleet on Wednesday, will usher in a fundamental shift in how the naval missions are carried out.

MA/6347349