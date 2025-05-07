Sahand destroyer to be equipped with 12 missiles: Navy cmdr.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Wednesday, he noted that two ‘Sayyad 3’ and ‘Navab’ defense systems will be operationalized and installed on the destroyer.

Regarding the key role of Iran’s Navy Force in destroying the enemy’s naval power during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he pointed out that the country’s Army Navy force rolled its sleeves with full strength against the enemy’s hostile forces from the very first days of the imposed war and managed to destroy and annihilate the enemy's operational and executive capabilities through a series of naval operations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the upgrading the combat capability of the Navy Force of the country, emphasizing that ‘Sahand’ destroyer, while upgrading its operational capacity from eight missiles to twelve, will be able to prove the dignity and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arena.

