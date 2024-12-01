Developing maritime diplomacy key strategy of naval forces

Rear Admiral Irani made remarks during a ceremony commemorating Navy Day on Sunday.

He emphasized the importance of developing maritime diplomacy as one of the primary strategies and responsibilities of naval forces worldwide, adding that Iran’s Navy, as a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), participated in a combined naval exercise in October and plans to visit various countries as part of its efforts in maritime development.

He stated that Iran’s Navy would utilize all its resources to achieve maritime development and ultimately establish order and security for the Iranian nation.

Rear Admiral Irani underlined that the sea serves as a foundation for peace and friendship, explaining that it facilitates communication between countries.

He added, "As the Strategic Navy of the Army, in collaboration with our fellow members of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we act as messengers of peace and friendship for our friendly and allied countries."

