The Foreign Minister of Jolani's terrorist regime in Syria announced that he plans to visit Qatar and the UAE in the coming days.

He has previously traveled to Saudi Arabia and then to Jordan. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met and held talks with Assad Al-Shaibani on Friday.

Al-Shibani had previously traveled to Riyadh and met and held talks with senior Saudi officials, including the country's Foreign Minister.

SD/