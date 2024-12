During the visit, on December 29, DepuYalchin Rafiyev met with Assad Hassan Al-Shibani, the HTS-led ruling body Foreign Minister of Syria's interim government, local Azeri media said.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side conveyed congratulations from Azerbaijan's leadership to the new Syrian rulers.

It was stated that Azerbaijan, together with Turkey, stands with Syria in this newly emerged important phase.

MNA