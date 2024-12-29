Israeli military intensifies ceasefire violations in Lebanon

According to a report by Al Manar on Sunday, Israeli occupation forces persist in violating the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, conducting excavation and sabotage operations in villages they failed to penetrate during their recent aggression. These incursions are seen as attempts to compensate for setbacks faced due to Hezbollah’s steadfast resistance, which forced Israeli forces to retreat in several areas.

Today, Israeli enemy troops, including two Merkava tanks and additional military vehicles, advanced from their positions near the border town of Adaisseh towards Al-Taybeh and Deir Siryan, causing damage in those areas. The Lebanese Army maintained its deployment in the region, while Israeli forces reportedly warned UNIFIL against operating in the vicinity, subtly threatening the safety of international peacekeepers.

Candice Ardell, Deputy Director of UNIFIL’s Public Information Office, emphasized that the safety of peacekeeping forces is a top priority. She reiterated the Israeli enemy’s obligations under Resolution 1701 to ensure the freedom of movement and safety of UNIFIL personnel across southern Lebanon.

Despite these assurances, the Israeli occupation forces conducted movements in both eastern and western sectors of southern Lebanon, including between Al-Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab. This follows recent Israeli gunfire over Naqoura and controlled detonations in nearby villages. Additionally, Israeli enemy aircraft breached Lebanon’s airspace multiple times.

MNA