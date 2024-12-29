Another soldier killed in northern Gaza, army says

The slain soldier is named as Staff Sgt. Yuval Shoham, 22, of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 9th Battalion, from holy Quds.

The Israeli military did not detail the circumstances of Shoham’s death.

The killing brings Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip to 394.

Separately, a soldier with the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was seriously wounded during fighting with Hamas fighters in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun today, the military added.

MNA