  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 29, 2024, 8:47 PM

Another soldier killed in northern Gaza, army says

Another soldier killed in northern Gaza, army says

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – An Israeli soldier was killed in the northern Gaza Strip earlier on Sunday, the military said in a statement.

The slain soldier is named as Staff Sgt. Yuval Shoham, 22, of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 9th Battalion, from holy Quds.

The Israeli military did not detail the circumstances of Shoham’s death.

The killing brings Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip to 394.

Separately, a soldier with the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was seriously wounded during fighting with Hamas fighters in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun today, the military added.

MNA

News ID 226220

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News