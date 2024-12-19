A dozen martyred, injured in Israeli attack on Yemen

A series of intense Israeli air strikes shook Yemen’s capital and a port city, killing at least nine people, according to Al Jazeera.

While the Israeli regime's military claimed in a statement on Thursday that its warplanes had targeted military infrastructure, the Yemeni media said all the targeted facilities were civilian.

Seven people were martyred in Israeli enemy attack on the port of Al-Salif in the city of Al-Hudaydah, media reports said.

In total, 9 Yemeni people were martyred and 3 others were wounded in the attacks of the occupying regime of Israel on areas and facilities in Sanaa and Hudaydah.

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Sanaa government said that seven people were killed in an Israeli strike on the port of Salif and the rest in two strikes on the Ras Issa oil facility; both are located in the western province of Hudaydah.

“The Israeli enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port … and two raids targeting” an oil facility, Al Masirah reported.

The series of “aggressive raids” also targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital, Sanaa, it added.

Yemen’s SABA news agency also reported that four raids targeted Hudaydah, with two targeting the Ras Isa oil facility, killing and injuring some of its employees.

MNA