Yemen hits sensitive military targets in Tel Aviv

Brigadier general Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said in a statement on Thursday that, "Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation hitting sensitive military targets in Tel Aviv."

“Yemeni armed forces used Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missiles to target Tel Aviv military sites” the spokesman said.

Saree also said that, "Israeli aggression will not deter Yemen from performing duties in support of Palestinians."

The Zionist regime carried out a massive bombardment of the Yemeni cities on Thursday, hitting civilian structure in the impoverished country.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Zionist Israeli regime.

