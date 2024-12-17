US strikes Yemen's capital

Yemeni media on early Tuesday reported that Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, has been targeted by airstrikes.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that a huge explosion rocked the capital.

Yemeni sources have said that the explosion was caused by the renewed attack of the US and the UK on Sana'a.

United States Central Command claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Arab sources, the large-scale attack hit Yemen's military facilities, including the building of the Defense Ministry which is located in Sanaa. No information on the aftermath of the attack was given.

MP/6319306