Feb 15, 2025

Iran finance min. due in S Arabia to attend AlUla Conference

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnasser Hemmati will visit Saudi Arabia to attend The AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies.

Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on his X account, announcing that he is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Hemmati added that a conference on the challenges and opportunities facing emerging economies will be held over the next two days. Ministers of economy and finance, central bank governors, and policymakers will participate in the conference, which aims to promote inclusive progress and create economic resilience through international cooperation.

He noted that this international meeting is an opportunity for bilateral discussions with countries in the region to develop economic and financial relations.

