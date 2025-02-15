Iran finance min. due in S Arabia to attend AlUla Conference

Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on his X account, announcing that he is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Hemmati added that a conference on the challenges and opportunities facing emerging economies will be held over the next two days. Ministers of economy and finance, central bank governors, and policymakers will participate in the conference, which aims to promote inclusive progress and create economic resilience through international cooperation.

He noted that this international meeting is an opportunity for bilateral discussions with countries in the region to develop economic and financial relations.

