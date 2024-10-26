Iran to meet Japan in 2024 Asian Women Handball C’ship Opener

Team Melli Banovan will play Japan on December 3 in Group B. The Persians will also meet India and Hong Kong on December 4 and 6, respectively.

The competition will be the 20th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship, which will take place from December 1 to 12 in New Delhi, India.

It was scheduled to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan but later moved to India.

The tournament acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship, with the top four teams qualifying. If countries from Oceania (Australia) participating in the Asian Championships finish in the top five, they will qualify for the World Championships.

