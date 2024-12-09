Iran loses to S. Korea at 2024 Asian Women’s Handball C'ship

Team Melli will have to play the losers of Japan and Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match on Tuesday.

Iran captain Mina Vatanparast was chosen as the player of the Match.

Iran has previously advanced to the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship for the third time in a row as one of the top four teams.

The competition takes place in New Delhi from Dec. 3 to 10 at the Gandhi Arena.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups of four.

Iran had lost to Japan and defeated India and Hong Kong.

