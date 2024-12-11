Iran comes fourth at 2024 Asian Women's Handball C’ship

Team Melli Banovan faced Japan and lost with a score of 34-14. However, they managed to defeat India 32-30 and Hong Kong 26-17 in Group B.

In the semifinals, Iran fell short against South Korea 33-20. Despite this, Iran has already qualified for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship as one of the top four teams.

In the final match, Japan edged past South Korea 25-24 to win the championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The 2024 Asian Women's Handball Championship was held in New Delhi, India from December 1 to 10, 2024.

The tournament is organized under the auspices of the Asian Handball Federation and serves as the Asian qualifying event for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship. The top four teams from this tournament qualified for the championship in 2025.

