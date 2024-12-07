Iran qualify for 2025 World Women's Handball Championship

Team Melli had lost to Japan 34-14 in their opening match and defeated hosts India 32-30.

The Iranian team will face the Group A top team in the semifinals on Sunday.

The competition takes place in New Delhi from Dec. 3 to 10 at the Gandhi Arena.

The event, organized by the Asian Handball Federation and presented by the World Handball League, marks a significant milestone as it's the first time the tournament is being held in South Asia.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups of four. Group A includes reigning champions South Korea, Kazakhstan, China, and Singapore.

The event acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship, with the top four teams qualifying.

AMK/TT