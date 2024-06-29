Iran beats Uzbekistan at 2024 IHF Women’s Junior World C’ship

Iran’s women's junior national handball team ended the 24th IHF Women's Junior World Championship by defeating Uzbekistan, securing 27th place in the world.

This marked a three-step improvement for the team compared to the previous championship.

The team had previously suffered three successive losses against the Netherlands (34-11), Romania (33-15), and Brazil (30-22) in Group A.

Iran then lost to Tunisia (26-23) in Group I of the President’s Cup but managed to secure a victory against Chile (27-25) in their following match.

The competition kicked off in North Macedonia on June 19 and will run until June 30.

