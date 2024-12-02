Venezuelan President expresses support for Syrian counterpart

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, on Monday evening, emphasizing Venezuela's support for the Syrian government and people in confronting terrorism and the countries that support it.

Maduro said that the West and the United States are trying to weaken Syria because the country enjoys national sovereignty and independent decision-making in the region.

Bashar al-Assad, for his part, emphasized that it is the fate of independent nations to confront American and Western plots against them.

The Syrian President also said that combating terrorism is the most important challenge to confronting these plots.

MNA