Ghalibaf stresses Iran’s support for Syria against terrorism

During a telephone conversation on Monday, Ghalibaf received an update on the Syrian army's efforts to combat terrorism, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran views Syria as an essential part of the Resistance Front.

Ghalibaf characterized the emergence of terrorist groups in Syria, which coincided with a ceasefire in neighboring Lebanon, as a scheme orchestrated by Zionist and American forces.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Iranian and Syrian parliaments in international forums during this critical time.

Meanwhile, Sabbagh briefed Iran’s top parliamentarian on the Syrian Army’s counteroffensive against Takfiri terrorist groups, adding, "We are in a good situation in the fight against terrorists and the Syrian Arab Army is advancing, which will lead to the elimination of the terrorists."

He vowed that Syria—armed with 13 years of experience battling terrorism and foreign military forces—will ultimately succeed in repelling the ongoing offensive.

Sabbagh also expressed gratitude for the reliable cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism.

AMK/ISN1403091308926