A correspondent from Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported, citing local sources in Aleppo, that Ukrainian armed forces are operating alongside terrorist groups in the city's neighborhoods.

This is not the first instance of Ukraine being associated with terrorist activities in Syria.

Recently, there have been occurrences where terrorists displayed the Ukrainian flag alongside their own in Syria.

Furthermore, some reports from the previous day highlighted the significant role that the United States and Ukraine play in colluding with terrorists in Syria.

A source close to the Syrian special services indicated that Tahrir al-Sham terrorists have utilized advanced US technology, including satellite navigation and electronic warfare systems, as well as Ukrainian assistance for drone operations in their efforts to invade and occupy Aleppo.

The informed source emphasized that members of the Tahrir al-Sham group lack experience in handling advanced technologies, and without the support of Ukrainian military advisers, they would not have been able to employ such technologies effectively on the battlefield.

AMK/6305841