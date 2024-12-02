Israeli regime has a hand in resurgence of terrorism in Syria

Abbas Araghchi and Hakan Fidan, the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey held a press conference after their bilateral meeting in Turkey on Monday.

Iranian foreign minister said that Iran and Turkey must join hands to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza and prevent it from targeting civilians.

"Most of the problems in the region are caused by foreign intervention and occupation and lack of concern for the rights of Palestinians," Araghchi said.

Iranian minister also said, "a meeting of Astana Format will be held at the level of foreign ministers."

Iranian Foreign Minister also said that "Takfiri organizations are active again in northern Syria and threaten the security of Syria and its communities."

"We declare our full support to the Syrian government and nation," he added.

"We believe that Zionism has something to do with the resurgence of terrorist organizations," Araghchi added.

Iranian foreign minister "The terrorist organizations are the cause of the lack of security and stability and are responsible for the killing of Syrian civilians."

Iran's top diplomat also said that "Everyone should not ignore the Zionist role in the civil war in Syria."

He added that that he had conducted high-level consultations with his Turkish counterpart.

"There are some disagreements with Turkey, but my advice is to reach a solution," Araghchi said

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, said that Turkey does not wish "escalation of civil war" in Syria.

Fidan also said that it is wrong to explain the situation in Syria with foreign intervention.

KI