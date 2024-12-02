UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Syria Tue.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV said on Monday in a breaking news report that the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Syria.

Meanwhile, Russian Sputnik confirmed the report on the meeting, saying that the Syrian representative to the United Nations had announced that at the request Syria, an emergency meeting of the Security Council will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, on the developments in Aleppo and northern regions of the country.

A coalition of terrorist groups in Syria on Wednesday (November 27) launched a large-scale offensive against the Syrian Army position in the northwestern province of Aleppo and the eastern countryside of Idlib.

Syrian Army engaged in a deadly confrontation with terrorist groups but a surprise offensive by 'Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group and their allied terrorist group led to the fall of Aleppo.

MNA