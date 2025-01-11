Venezuela’s Maduro sworn in for third presidential term

President Maduro took the oath of office before parliament on Friday, vowing his third six-year term in office would be a "period of peace".

He pledged to focus on working towards a stable and prosperous future for all Venezuelans, PressTV reported.

"I swear that this new presidential term will be one of peace, prosperity, equality and new democracy. I swear it by history, I swear it on my life. I will keep my word." Maduro said in a speech during his inauguration.

"Say what you want, do what you must, but this constitutional investiture could not be stopped and is a great victory of democracy in Venezuela," Maduro said as he took the oath.

Crowds of people, many sporting pro-Maduro T-shirts, gathered in adjacent streets and a nearby plaza.

It is unclear how many heads of state attended Friday’s inauguration ceremony. Footage showed Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel as Maduro greeted delegates from what he said numbered more than 120 nations.

Maduro was declared winner of the country’s presidential election on July 28 by electoral authorities. He secured 51 percent of the votes. Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia obtained 44.2 percent of the votes.

