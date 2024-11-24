Iran-Russia partnership agreement to cover defense sphere

"Concerning the contents of the mentioned founding document, I would elect not to disclose details earlier. I would only note it will meet challenges and requirements of our time and cover almost all current and promising spheres of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including defense and security," Rudenko told TASS in an interview.

The similar document of 2001 contained relevant provisions in a more concise way, the deputy minister said.

"The nature of interaction changed notably over the past two decades, with absolute different dynamics and quality obtained," the diplomat stressed.

"The regional situation has not become simpler also. We are closely coordinating approaches with our Iranian friends and take necessary measures to strengthen peace and security," he added.

The agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership is called to become the most important stage in the development of bilateral relations. The document will cover all the spheres of bilateral cooperation, with energy, industry, transport, and agriculture among them.

MP/