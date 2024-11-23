  1. World
Nov 23, 2024, 7:50 PM

Qassam says female prisoner killed in Israeli regime's op

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Hamas's armed wing spokesman Abu Obeida says that an Israeli female prisoner has been killed in an area attacked by Israeli forces in an area where the Israeli army has been operating.

Hamas's armed wing said Saturday a female Israeli prisoner had been killed in a combat zone in northern Gaza and the Israeli military said it was looking into the statement.

According to AFP, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said that contact had been restored with the woman's captors after a break of several weeks and it was established that she had been killed in an area of north Gaza where the Israeli army has been operating.

Abu Obeida's statement did not further identify the captive or say how or when she was killed.

MNA

News ID 224808

