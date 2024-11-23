Qassam says female prisoner killed in Israeli regime's op

Hamas's armed wing said Saturday a female Israeli prisoner had been killed in a combat zone in northern Gaza and the Israeli military said it was looking into the statement.

According to AFP, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said that contact had been restored with the woman's captors after a break of several weeks and it was established that she had been killed in an area of north Gaza where the Israeli army has been operating.

Abu Obeida's statement did not further identify the captive or say how or when she was killed.

