"If they will cut, I think we will lose," Sputnik reported, citing the remarks of Zelensky in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday when asked what would happen if the United States stopped or reduced military funding to Ukraine.

The Ukraine conflict is now in "the most difficult period," Zelensky noted, adding that it is very dangerous for Ukraine if there is no unity among European countries on the Ukraine issue and "what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States."

The Ukrainian leader believes that US President-elect Donald Trump can achieve an end to the conflict.

"It will not be simple, but I think if, to use all the issues that the United States has, yes, he can", Zelensky said.

During his election campaign, Trump pledged that he could achieve a resolution to the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, repeatedly claiming he could resolve it in just one day.

Trump has also frequently criticized US policy on the Ukraine conflict and criticized Zelensky personally, calling him the "greatest salesman" whose every visit results in multibillion-dollar aid packages from the United States.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed arms supplies to the Kyiv regime, stressing that they don’t have any chance to affect the ultimate course of special military operation while creating risks of escalation.

