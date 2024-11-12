Zelensky desperately seeks good relations with Trump

"I know that Zelensky is now frantically looking for ways to establish good relations with Trump," Dubinsky wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

The politician said that Viktor Pinchuk, a businessman and son-in-law of former advisor to ex-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, had promised Zelensky to establish contact with Trump.

Kyiv is currently trying to create some sort of contact with the US President-elect. Zelensky was among the first politicians to congratulate Trump, posting a lengthy message on his X social network. In this post, Zelensky expressed his readiness to "enhance cooperation" and expressed hope for a personal meeting with Trump, whom he later called on the phone. Following that conversation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga claimed that "the sides agreed to prepare a meeting."

Trump made Ukraine a key issue during his election campaign. He announced plans to resolve the situation even before his inauguration in January 2025 if he wins. After the first results of the election were announced in the United States, Trump declared his intention to "stop all wars" in a victory speech to his supporters. At the same time, no specific plans or initiatives were made public.

