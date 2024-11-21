Russia fires 1st ICBM at Ukraine

This development marks a significant escalation in the conflict, with Dnipro, a key city in central Ukraine, now subjected to the use of long-range weaponry typically associated with strategic military objectives.

The Ukrainian Air Force stated on Telegram that Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Ukraine, escalating its offensive with the launch of an ICBM from the Astrakhan region.

"In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," the air force said, according to News Week.

It did not say what kind of intercontinental ballistic missile was fired.

The assault also included an aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missile fired from a MiG-31K fighter jet in the Tambov region, along with seven Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Ukraine's air defense forces claimed to have intercepted six of the Kh-101 cruise missiles during the nighttime operation, showcasing their ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of such large-scale attacks.

ICBMs are capable of striking targets thousands of miles away and are designed to deliver nuclear warheads. However, they can also be equipped with conventional warheads, making them versatile weapons in strategic and tactical military operations.

MNA