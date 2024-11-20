  1. Politics
US to send Ukraine at least $275 million in new weapons

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The Pentagon will send Ukraine at least $275 million in new weapons, US officials said Tuesday as Biden administration rushes to do as much as it can before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The latest tranche of weapons comes as worries grow about an escalation in the conflict, with both sides pushing to gain any advantage that they can exploit if Trump demands a quick end to the war — as he has vowed to do, AP reported.

In rapid succession this week, President Joe Biden gave Ukraine the authority to fire longer-range missiles deeper into Russia and then Russian President Vladimir Putin formally lowered the threshold for using nuclear weapons. 

US officials contend that Russia’s change in nuclear doctrine was expected, but Moscow is warning that Ukraine’s new use of the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, inside Russia on Tuesday could trigger a strong response.

