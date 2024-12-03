US announces additional military assistance to Ukraine

Xinhua reported, citing a press release from the US Department of Defense, that weapons in the latest package include air defense capabilities, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, and anti-tank weapons.

The provision followed President Joe Biden's announcement on Sept. 26 that his administration would provide another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

The Department of State said in its version of the announcement that the weapons will be provided under previously exercised Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks.

The assistance has been reported by news outlets based on anonymous sources prior to Monday's formal announcements from the defense and state departments. It coincided with the Biden administration's reported request for Ukraine that it lower the recruitment age from 25 to 18 to make up for the loss of manpower on the battleground.

AMK/PR