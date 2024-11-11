"According to information obtained by the SVR, the US Department of State continues to work on scenarios for replacing the current leadership in Ukraine, if necessary. Among other 'legitimate' ways of removing 'extremely arrogant' Vladimir Zelensky, Washington is considering holding presidential and parliamentary elections [in Ukraine] amid continued hostilities with Russia next year," the statement reads, TASS reported.

According to the SVR, the US diplomatic agency has decided to lay the groundwork for running an election campaign in Ukraine. "At the initial stage, it is planned to encourage entities within the Ukrainian civil society under their control, through US 'democratization' foundations and think tanks, to come up with a corresponding initiative. That would receive 'broad public support.' Candidates would be nominated in coordination with the State Department. American NGOs would select local public organizations to monitor the election," the SVR revealed.

Also, at the instigation of the United States, Western-sponsored Ukrainian activists have launched discussions on creating a new pro-American party in the country, the SVR added. "According to the US Department of State’s scenario, such a political force should join the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) to play a key role in restraining any Ukrainian leader," the SVR maintained.

This US activity shows that high-profile officials in Washington will continue to decide the fate of the country and its puppet leaders further down the road, the SVR concluded.

