US preparing Europe to start direct war with Russia

Top diplomat added that conflict with Russia would be "suicidal adventure" for Europe.

"As a fallback option in case the regime of Zelensky fails, they [the US authorities] are preparing continental Europe to embark on a suicidal adventure and enter into a direct armed conflict with Russia," Lavrov said at the International Symposium "Creating the Future."

Moscow is hosting the international symposium from November 4-6. This year, the event is attended representatives from 87 countries, including speakers, delegates, artists, diplomats, and journalists.

Russia will continue discussion on multipolar world principles at international platforms, including during the G20 summit in Brazil, Sergey Lavrov added.

"In July, under our chairmanship, the United Nations Security Council held an open debate on the principles of co-existence among states and in a multipolar world. We proposed for discussion a number of concrete steps aimed at restoring credibility and stabilizing the international situation. We will continue this dialogue at other multilateral platforms, including this month in Rio de Janeiro at the G20 summit," Lavrov said at the International Symposium "Creating the Future."

Meanwhile, the dialogue on the intergovernmental level is facing difficulties, the Russian top diplomat said, adding that the West was still trying to gain unilateral advantages by any means, including "the privatization of the secretariats of the international organizations.

MNA/