Iran finishes runner-up at Fencing World Cup in Algeria

The Iranian team achieved a remarkable victory against competitors from Ukraine, Hungary, and the United States, allowing them to advance to the final match.

In the final, however, the Iranian team was defeated by South Korea with a score of 35-45, earning them second place in the tournament.

The sabre fencers representing Iran—Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Fotouhi, Farzad Baher Arasbaran, and Nima Zahedi—competed under the guidance of their coach, Mohammad Rahbari.

Nearly 300 fencers from 37 countries participated in the first stage of the 2024-2025 season of the Fencing World Cup (sabre), which took place in Oran, Algeria, from November 7 to 10.

