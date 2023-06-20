Iran sabre fencing team runner-up in 2023 Asian Championships

Iranian sabre fencing team faced the South Korean team in the final match at the Asian Fencing Championship on Tuesday and were defeated by the East Asian team 28 to 45 to become vice-champions.

The national sabre fencing team advanced to the semi-final stage after holding only one match and moved forward to the final match by defeating the team of Japan.

The Iranian team have not become champions in the Asian sabre fencing competitions yet while the team have silver and bronze medals in their record.

In the individual division of the Asian Fencing Championship in the sabre category, Ali Pakdaman from Iran became the champion and Mohammad Dari got the bronze medal.

The 2023 Asian Fencing Championships were held in Wuxi, China from 17 to 22 June 2023 at the Taihu International Expo Center.

KI