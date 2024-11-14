Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attack on occupied Eilat

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance announced in a statement that they targeted a vital target in the city of Umm al-Rashrash 'Eilat with several drones.

The statement said that in line with the Resistance approach against the occupiers and helping the residents of Palestine and Lebanon and in response to the usurping regime's genocide against civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq conducted a drone attack on a vital target in Eilat.

The Islamic resistance emphasized in its statement that the operation of crushing enemy positions and centers will continue increasingly.

The Iraqi Resistance has vowed to continue its operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

At least 43,665 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the brutal Israeli military onslaught so far.

The coalition has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

