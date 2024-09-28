Iraqi Resistance attacks occupied Palestine 3 times

In its first statement, the Iraq-based Resistance group said that it has targeted a vital Israeli target in Eilat Port, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

An Israeli military center in the north of occupied Palestine was the target of the second anti-Zionist operation of the Resistance group which was carried out using drones, according to the second statement released by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The Iraqi Resistance group also attacked another Israeli target in the north of occupied Palestine, the third statement reads. "We targeted a vital target in occupied Palestine with a drone."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

