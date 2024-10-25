Iraqi Resistance strikes 'vital Israeli targets' with drones

The umbrella group of Iraqi Resistance factions said on Friday morning its drones had struck a vital Israeli target in the southern part of the occupied lands.

The Iraqi Resistance added that it has also carried out two successive drone strikes on a vital target in the occupied port of Eilat, also known as Umm Al-Rashrash.

In a separate drone operation, the resistance attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories.

It noted that the operations were in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

The Iraqi resistance stressed that the strikes were also in response to the massacres committed by the Israeli regime against civilians, including women, children and the elderly, across the occupied territories.

“In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, today, Friday 25-10-2024, attacked a vital target in the north of our occupied land with drones,” the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said.

Iraq’s Islamic resistance has vowed to continue its anti-Israel operations with increasing intensity as long as the genocide in Gaza continues.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

At least 42,718 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the brutal Israeli military onslaught so far.

The coalition has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

MA/Press TV