Nov 10, 2024, 11:30 AM

Ghalibaf:

Changing foreign governments will not affect Iran's abilities

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that changing foreign governments will not impact Iran's capabilities to secure its interests.

During an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday morning, Ghalibaf stated, “Regarding the recent elections in the US, undoubtedly there is a significant difference in the hostility of those elected as the President of the US.”

He added, “The key point is that the enemy's behavior towards us is determined by our national power, authoritative and intelligent actions, grounded in the principles of revolutionary rationality.”

Ghalibaf emphasized, “It has been reiterated many times that the main component of the national power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is its people. They can harness their internal capacities, based on belief in divine traditions, to establish solid foundations for national authority across all military, economic, political, and social domains.”

He further noted that independence and the avoidance of dependence on foreign countries are fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that all successes and advancements in any field have been achieved only within this framework.

Ghalibaf reiterated that emerging and non-dominant powers like Iran, which depend on their endogenous strengths, will play a more significant role in the future world order, adding that, in this context, new strategic cooperation will be established to secure mutual interests, fundamentally reshaping the previous world order.

