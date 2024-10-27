Iran's response to Israel aggression defenite: Ghalibaf

Referring to the aggressive operations of the Zionist regime on some military centers of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the success of the defense of the Iran army and the IRGC showed that the Zionist apartheid regime was mocked in the world.

He added that comparing the True Promise operation with the recent military action of this regime is clear proof of the deterrence power of the defense forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Parliament Speaker added that the Zionist regime has no achievements except genocide and the killing of defenseless women and children in Gaza and Lebanon and has no reputation and credibility in the world.

He went on to say that although the Zionist regime's military action against Iran turned into another defeat for this regime, Iran has the right to defend itself within the framework of the substantial right of legitimate defense and Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Iran warns the United States, which is the main supporter and partner in all the crimes and war crimes of the Zionist regime, to stop the killing of innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon and to prevent the spread of instability and insecurity in the entire region to restrain the illegitimate Zionist regime and force a permanent ceasefire, Ghalibaf noted.

He also called on the US not to allow this regime to create a disastrous fate for itself and its allies with recklessness and war-mongering.

The Iranian lawmaker appreciated the neighboring countries that condemned the aggressive and illegal actions of the Zionist occupation regime, emphasizing that maintaining regional stability and defending regional peace and security is the collective responsibility of all countries in the region.

He also urged all the regional countries to cooperate and practice commitment against Israeli aggression.

SD/6269718