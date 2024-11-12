Iran helping ceasefire process in Gaza, Lebanon

Ghalibaf and Berri held telephone discussions on Monday to address the latest situation in Lebanon.

During the call, Ghalibaf expressed gratitude to his Lebanese counterpart for the hospitality extended to him during his recent visit to Beirut.

After his trip to Lebanon, he traveled to Geneva to raise Lebanese issues at the 149th Parliamentary Assembly of the International Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), he said, adding that, during the assembly, he addressed representatives from all attending countries, explaining the situation in Lebanon and upon returning to Iran, he continued to support Lebanon by providing humanitarian aid.

He emphasized, "In Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the people, the government, and the parliament support Lebanon," adding, "Today, you are at the center of discussions regarding the ceasefire and helping war-torn country. Therefore, we and the resistance front provide political support and any other assistance that may be needed."

For his part, Nabih Berri, expressed his gratitude to his Iranian counterpart for the call and his attention to Lebanese issues, saying, "We also witnessed the efforts you had during your visit to Lebanon and Geneva.”

Berri highlighted the current sensitivity of the situation in Lebanon, noting that the Zionist enemy has displaced between 1.2 million and 1.4 million Lebanese people, noting that these forces are attempting to erase parts of the villages and towns in southern Lebanon from the map.

He compared the crimes committed by the Zionists in southern Lebanon to the situation in Gaza, saying, "If I were to describe the situation in Lebanon briefly, I would say that they are repeating what they did in Gaza. However, this will not deter the resistance from continuing its fight."

