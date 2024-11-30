Terrorists in Syria act in line with Israeli plot: Ghalibaf

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday, Ghalibaf warned against the recent movements of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria, adding that acts of these terrorist groups are in the interests of the malicious objectives of the criminal Zionist regime.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in Lebanon after the establishment of ceasefire in this Arab country.

Iranian parliament speaker expressed his satisfaction with the cessation of war in Lebanon and hailed the unflinching efforts of Lebanese government, especially the key role of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in achieving the ceasefire in this Arab country which was very effective.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Lebanese government, parliament, people, the resistance movement and their decisions, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf warned against the acts of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria and emphasized that provocations of these terrorist groups in Syria benefit the criminal Zionist regime.

Lebanese Parliament speaker, for his part, appreciated the unsparing supports of his Iranian counterpart and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran played an important role in providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Nabih Berri added, “With the unsparing assistance of the Iranian government, we succeeded in stopping the warmongering policy of the criminal Zionist regime.”

He expressed his thanks to the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran especially Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in supporting Lebanon in the difficult times.

