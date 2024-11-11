Grossi to visit Tehran as Iran ‘committed’ to safeguards deal

In a post on his X account on Monday, Kazem Gharibabadi said Grossi will arrive on Wednesday night in the Iranian capital, where he will meet the Iranian president and foreign minister, as well as the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

He added that the trip, which is a continuation of interactions between Iran and the IAEA, is in line with the joint statement issued during Grossi’s visit to Tehran on March 4, 2023.

In their joint statement, Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog recognized that bilateral positive engagements can pave the way for wider agreements among state parties.

They also agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

The joint statement came after the IAEA leveled Israeli-influenced accusations against Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

Also in his X post, Gharibabadi said Iran is determined to continue its cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of its obligations under the safeguards agreement, unless some countries harm the developing ties between the two sides with political intentions.

On Sunday, Grossi said he would hold technical discussions in Tehran on all aspects related to the joint statement.

“It is essential that we make substantive progress in the implementation of the Joint Statement agreed with Iran in March 2023. My visit to Tehran will be very important in that regard,” he added.

In 2015, Iran proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear program to the world by signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with six world powers.

However, Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.

In 2019, Iran started to roll back the limits it had accepted under the JCPOA.

