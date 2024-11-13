  1. Iran
IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Tehran for talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday for talks on the future cooperation between the country and the agency.

The national Iranian television broadcast images of Grossi's arrival at the airport terminal in Tehran.

Grossi was welcomed by the spokesman of the  Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) upon his arrival.

