IAEA Chief Grossi to visit Iran on Wed. for bilateral talks

The UN nuclear watchdog will visit Iran on Wednesday night at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and start consultations with Iranian officials the following day including Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

"Maybe in a few days, we still have to confirm the moment but it will be done,” Grossi also said that he will work cooperatively with the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

"I have already worked with the Trump administration and we have worked cooperatively. I expect to continue in the same form."

