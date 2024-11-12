  1. World
At least 11 killed in Gaza's Al-Mawasi neighborhood shelling

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) –  At least 11 people have been killed and several others wounded as a result of an Israeli Air Force airstrike on the Al-Mawasi district near the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to  Al Jazeera, Israeli warplanes struck an Internet cafe and tents housing Palestinian refugees.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

