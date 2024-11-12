At least 11 killed in Gaza's Al-Mawasi neighborhood shelling

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli warplanes struck an Internet cafe and tents housing Palestinian refugees.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA/PR