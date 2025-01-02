  1. World
Israeli forces martyred police director general in Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Local media in Palestine say that the Zionist regime’s forces assassinated the Director General of Police in the Gaza Strip Mahmoud Salah, and his assistant Hussam Mustafa Shawan early on Thursday.

Mahmoud Salah was martyred in an airstrike by the occupying regime of Israel on the Palestinian refugee tents in the Al-Mawasi district of ​​Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the report added.

Palestinian media outlets announced that at least 11 Palestinians were killed and 15 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Palestinian refugee tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on New Year’s Day, mostly women and children, officials said, as the nearly 15-month war ground on into the new year.

