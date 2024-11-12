  1. Politics
Nov 12, 2024, 10:30 AM

Yemeni official raps Arab countries inaction on Israel crimes

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – A member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen and a senior member of the Ansarullah Movement have reacted to the stance of officials from Arab and Islamic countries during their meeting in Saudi Arabia.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah channel, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said that the Arab countries participating in the Riyadh summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League should have at least added the Zionist regime to their list of terrorism.

“Arab countries only emphasize international resolutions but do not take any action to implement them”, he said, adding that the statement of the Riyadh meeting called for a ceasefire without demanding the punishment of the Zionist regime for its crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The second emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League held on Monday in Riyadh, with the presence of officials from more than 50 countries.

