According to the local Israeli media, the Israeli army announced the death of an officer who was killed in the fighting in northern Gaza on Monday.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera said that five Israeli soldiers were killed in the fighting with Palestinian groups

The slain soldier is named as Maj. (res.) Itamar Levin Fridman, 34, from Eilat.

Fridman served as a team commander in the elite LOTAR Eilat unit, the Times reported.

