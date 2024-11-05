  1. Politics
Russia says 6 Ukrainian drones shot down over Bryansk Region

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Air defenses destroyed six Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with fixed-wing drones on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation overnight, which was foiled. Six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region by on-duty air defense capabilities," the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to TASS.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said there were no casualties or destruction as debris of the downed drones hit the ground.

"First responders are working at the scene. Thank you to our air defense units," he wrote on Telegram.

