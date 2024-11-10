Ukraine attacks Moscow with 34 drones

Russian air defenses destroyed another 36 drones over other regions of Western Russia in three hours on Sunday, the defense ministry said.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an airplane-type drone on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said, Reuters reported.

Russia's federal air transport agency said the airports of Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky diverted at least 36 flights but then resumed operations. One person was reported injured in the Moscow region.

Moscow and its surrounding region, with a population of at least 21 million people, is one of the biggest metropolitan areas in Europe, alongside Istanbul.

For its part, Russia launched a record 145 drones overnight, Ukraine said. Kyiv said its air defenses downed 62 of those. Ukraine also said it attacked an arsenal in the Bryansk region of Russia, which reported 14 drones had been downed in the region.

